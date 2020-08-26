What you need to know
- Apple's education store is down.
- Users are unable to purchase products through the education portal.
- It is affecting the U.S., UK, and Canada.
A report says Apple's online education store is down right now in the U.S., Canada, and the UK.
From MacRumors:
Apple customers in the U.S. and Canada are experiencing issues when attempting to purchase products through Apple's online education store, with multiple links currently broken.
The report says that the 'Buy' links to all of Apple's available hero products, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch are not working, and return 'Page Not Found' errors when selected.
The report says that users in the U.S., Canada, and the UK are reporting issues, as well as problems with the online refurbished store in the UK.
This seems likely to be a server-side issue affecting Apple, but we'll report back if there are any further updates.
Let us know!
Are you experiencing any issues with the Apple store online? Let us know where you are and what you're seeing!
