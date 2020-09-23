Namaste. The Apple Store online is open. Here are just some of the great advantages exclusive to shopping directly with us.

Apple India is now available online, and customers will be greeted by traditionally-inspired graphic and the words:

Apple has today opened its online store in India following an announcement last week.

The online store will offer Apple's full range of products, as well as various avenues of support and other services like trade-in and financing. As per Apple's announcement last week:

Apple will launch the Apple Store online in India on September 23, offering Apple's full range of products and support directly to customers across the country for the first time. The new online store will provide customers with the same premium experience found in Apple store locations around the world, delivered by online team members who are ready to offer their expertise.

Apple's Senior VP of Retail + People, Deirdre O'Brien said "We're proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities."

As noted, customers can now purchase all of Apple's products, including the brand new Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and its new iPad. The iPad Air will also be available when it released next month.

Users can also access other services like free delivery, financing options, Apple Trade In, AppleCare+ and Apple Support, and Configure to order Macs direct from Apple for the first time ever.