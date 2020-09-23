What you need to know
- Apple's online store is now open in India.
- Customers can now shop for their favorite Apple products directly.
- Customers can also trade-in devices, finance, configure orders, and get Apple support.
Apple has today opened its online store in India following an announcement last week.
Apple India is now available online, and customers will be greeted by traditionally-inspired graphic and the words:
Namaste. The Apple Store online is open. Here are just some of the great advantages exclusive to shopping directly with us.
The online store will offer Apple's full range of products, as well as various avenues of support and other services like trade-in and financing. As per Apple's announcement last week:
Apple will launch the Apple Store online in India on September 23, offering Apple's full range of products and support directly to customers across the country for the first time. The new online store will provide customers with the same premium experience found in Apple store locations around the world, delivered by online team members who are ready to offer their expertise.
Apple's Senior VP of Retail + People, Deirdre O'Brien said "We're proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities."
As noted, customers can now purchase all of Apple's products, including the brand new Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and its new iPad. The iPad Air will also be available when it released next month.
Users can also access other services like free delivery, financing options, Apple Trade In, AppleCare+ and Apple Support, and Configure to order Macs direct from Apple for the first time ever.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
A big iPad Pro display upgrade is on the way
Ming-Chi Kuo has reiterated previous predictions that Apple will introduce mini-LED display technology into its products as soon as this year, and that the first product to debut the tech will likely be Apple's next iPad Pro.
Apple's 'High Desert' will star Patricia Arquette, directed by Ben Stiller
The new comedy series follows the story of Peggy, a former addict who decides to become a private investigator after her mother dies.
CEO of UK smartphone carrier EE tells employees a 5G iPhone is 'days away'
Marc Allera, CEO of EE, says that a 5G iPhone is "just days away" in a new video shared with the carrier's employees.
Your iPhone 11 Pro will love these screen protectors!
The screen on your new iPhone is very expensive to replace. Because of this, you may want to consider buying an inexpensive screen protector