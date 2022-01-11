What you need to know
- Apple's new polishing cloth has been out of stock for months.
- The accessory is finally back in stock on the Apple website.
- Customers can order the product for delivery in as soon as three days.
Apple's most meme-worthy product from 2021 is back and ready to grace your shopping cart.
The company's self-branded polishing cloth, which was revealed alongside the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro at the "Unleashed" event Apple held in the fall, is finally back in stock on the Apple website. After launch, the product quickly sold out online and in stores and has been out of stock for months.
Now, the product is available for customers on the Apple Store website again. Those who wish to order the cloth can get it delivered to their doorstep in as soon as three days. For example, I'm currently able to get the cloth delivered by Friday, December 14.
Apple says that its polishing cloth is made out of a "nonabrasive" material that is made to clean any Apple display, including nano-texture glass like the Pro Display XDR.
Made with soft, nonabrasive material, the Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively.
You can order the new polishing cloth on the Apple Store website now. Unfortunately, it does not appear that the cloth is back in stores yet but that could change shortly if Apple has enough stock to get them into it.
