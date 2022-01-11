Apple's most meme-worthy product from 2021 is back and ready to grace your shopping cart.

The company's self-branded polishing cloth, which was revealed alongside the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro at the "Unleashed" event Apple held in the fall, is finally back in stock on the Apple website. After launch, the product quickly sold out online and in stores and has been out of stock for months.

Now, the product is available for customers on the Apple Store website again. Those who wish to order the cloth can get it delivered to their doorstep in as soon as three days. For example, I'm currently able to get the cloth delivered by Friday, December 14.