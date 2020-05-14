What you need to know
- The name of Apple's next PowerBeats has seemingly been confirmed.
- The brand and device name of the product was spotted in a filing in Indonesia.
- It was recently revealed that the new headphones may come in 4 bright colors.
The name of Apple's upcoming PowerBeats Pro has seemingly been confirmed in an Indonesian filing.
As reported by MySmartPrice:
We have now spotted the successor to the PowerBeats Pro – codenamed A2453 and A2454 — on the Indonesian Telecom certification platform. The big news here is that the certification reveals the name of the product. According to the certification, Apple's upcoming truly wireless earphones, and the successor to the PowerBeats Pro will simply be called the 'PowerBeats Pro.' There is no '2' or '2020' tag attached to the name like everyone was expecting.
As the report notes, filings for these headphones have previously been noted in the US, Malaysia, and Korea. Like this latest leak, they all share the A2453 and A2454 model numbers, however, due to confidentiality filings, the only ascertainable information was that these would work over 2.4GHz Bluetooth.
Apple's latest Indonesian filing confirms the name as being 'PowerBeats Pro', revealing that these will be either the successor to the current generation of Apple's Beats headphones or perhaps an addition to the lineup.
Yesterday, a leak from Weibo suggested that the new PowerBeats Pro would debut in four loud colors, Cloud Pink, Glacier Blue, Spring Yellow, and Lava Red. Usually, certification filings of this kind indicate that a launch is imminent, however, these leaks have been persisting for several weeks with no product insight. As such, the timing of Apple's new PowerBeats Pro remains for now, unclear.
