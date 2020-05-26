Apple's Pro Display XDR has won a 'Display of the Year' award from the Society for Information Display.

In a press release today SID stated:

The Society for Information Display (SID) today announced the winners of its 26th Annual Display Industry Awards. The 2020 Display Industry Award (DIA) recipients reflect the ever-evolving display product landscape and represent a wide range of technological advancements in wearables, immersion, vehicles, augmented reality, personal productivity, and more. The honorees are receiving awards in conjunction with SID's annual Display Week.

The Display of the Year award is "conferred upon display products with the most significant technological advances and/or outstanding features." On the Pro Display XDR specifically, it stated:

With its massive 32-inch LCD panel, 6K Retina resolution, and over 20 million pixels, Apple Pro Display XDR sets a new bar for the capabilities of a professional display. Designed for pro users who rely on color accuracy and true-to-life image reproduction, such as photographers, video editors, 3D animators and colorists, Pro Display XDR delivers the most comprehensive set of features ever offered on a display in its price range, paving the way for pros in every role across a workflow to unlock their creativity. Featuring P3 wide color and 10-bit color depth, Pro Display XDR is expertly calibrated at the factory to ensure billions of colors can be reproduced with exceptional accuracy. And features such as built-in reference modes make it easy to match the viewing requirements of content creation workflows. With 1000 nits of full-screen sustained brightness and 1600 nits peak, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and an Apple-designed backlight system for optimized light shaping, Pro Display XDR sets a new industry standard for incredible reference-quality imaging at a fraction of the size, weight, and cost of traditional reference monitors.

Apple debuted the Pro Display XDR alongside its new Mac Pro and runs in the region of $5,000, plus another $999 for Apple's Pro stand.