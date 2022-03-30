Apple's next big game might be in the world of financial services rather than the metaverse.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, the company is working to bring a number of financial services products in house. The effort, called project "Breakout," sounds like it could start with Apple building out the ability to handle its own payment processing.

Going forward, the project could result in a ton of additional financial service products, including "payment processing, risk assessment for lending, fraud analysis, credit checks and additional customer-service functions such as the handling of disputes."