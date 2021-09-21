Today, Apple has released a notable update to the Apple Research app that ensures you don't lose the progress of your participation in a study when you switch devices.

Version 2.3 of the Apple Research app adds the ability to transfer the progress of a study you are currently participating in to another device using iCloud backup:

This update includes bug fixes and improvements including: Support for transferring study progress to a new device using iCloud backup.

The app is currently running three different studies: the Apple Women's Health Study, the Apple Heart and Movement Study, and the Apple Hearing Study.

Join the Apple Women's Health Study, conducted in partnership with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and National Institue of Health Sciences to help advance the understanding of menstrual cycles and health conditions such as infertility, osteoporosis, and menopause. Join the Apple Heart and Movement Study, conducted in partnership with the American Heart Association and Bringham and Women's Hospital to help advance discovery in heart science and to help us learn how activity and your habits can contribute to a healthier heart. Join the Apple Hearing Study, conducted in partnership with the University of Michigan to help advance the understanding of how sound exposure levels over time can impact your hearing, stress levels, and cardiac health.

You can head over and download the Apple Research app from the App Store for free now.