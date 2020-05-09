Last month, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple's rumored over-the-ear headphones could be entering mass production by the middle of the summer with a public release by the fall.

"Kuo writes in the note that Apple's rumored over-the-ear headphones may enter mass production by the middle of the summer. If so, the analyst expects the company to debut the new headphones by either late summer or in the fall alongside its other usual releases like the iPhone and Apple Watch."

Now, Jon Prosser, host of Front Page Tech and known Apple leaker, says that the company will be sticking to the AirPods name for its new over-the-ear headphones. They will apparently be named "AirPods Studio" and come in at a price point of $349. The headphones are rumored to feature a modular design with both leather and light, breathable materials.

"Looks like Apple is sticking with the "AirPods" branding for their new over-ear headphones. AirPods Studio. Codename: B515. $349."

Apple is also expected to be working on the third generation of AirPods that will enter mass production in early 2021. The next generation of AirPods Pro is also expected to go into mass production in either late 2021 or early 2022.

Further details around Apple's over-the-ear headphones are unknown, but we should expect similar features found in Apple's other AirPods like noise cancellation and the H1 chip.