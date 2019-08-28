Apple introduced a revamped Find My app for iOS 13 in June, paving the way for Offline Finding, its way of tracking lost devices even when they're turned off. Along those lines, Apple has also been rumored to be working on a Tile-like service to make tracking devices even easier, and new code strings within iOS 13 confirm that this new service could offer even more functionality.

According to MacRumors, an ARKit "star" image was discovered in the Find My app in the iOS 13 beta which suggest the service could use augmented reality to find a lost device.

Additionally, code strings discovered suggest the service could add a "leashing" feature to multiple Apple devices. For instance, if you leash your iPhone and Apple Watch, when one device is out of range from the other one (possibly lost or stolen), you will be notified.

This could theoretically work with iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches and possibly even future AirPods.

Again, this feature is already available with Tile, but Apple baking it directly into its devices would make it even more convenient to use.

The Apple Tag device has been rumored since June, but Apple has yet to announce it. It is anticipated that Apple could announce additional details in the fall once iOS 13 rolls out to the public along with the revamped Find My app, paving the way for this new service.