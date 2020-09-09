Apple today released the latest version of its Safari Technology Preview, a version of its browser that is designed to give it somewhere to test new features and changes before they are rolled into Safari proper. This new update, version 113, brings with it plenty of bug fixes and can be downloaded for both macOS Catalina and macOS Big Sur.

This version of the Safari Technology Preview is built on the Safari 14 update that will ship with macOS Big Sur within weeks. That means it includes the new features such as Safari Web Extension support, Touch ID authentication for websites, and more. It's all there, along with stuff that Apple is testing.

There are plenty of changes in this update and you can read about each and every one of them in the update's release notes if you're so inclined.