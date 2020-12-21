Reported by Reuters, Apple first self-driving car could debut as soon as 2024. The company is targeting the year to produce a passenger vehicle that may also feature a breakthrough in battery technology.

Project Titan, the codename for the company's self-driving car, has been a mysterious topic at Apple since it was first embarked upon back in 2014. While it has seen plenty of uncertainty and shakeups, it appears that the project is moving forward with the goal of releasing a car for consumers.

Since then, Apple has progressed enough that it now aims to build a vehicle for consumers, two people familiar with the effort said, asking not to be named because Apple's plans are not public. Apple's goal of building a personal vehicle for the mass market contrasts with rivals such as Alphabet Inc's Waymo, which has built robo-taxis to carry passengers for a driverless ride-hailing service.

One of the breakthroughs that is driving the car project forward is apparently a new battery design that could reduce the cost and increase the range.

As for the car's battery, Apple plans to use a unique "monocell" design that bulks up the individual cells in the battery and frees up space inside the battery pack by eliminating pouches and modules that hold battery materials, one of the people said. Apple's design means that more active material can be packed inside the battery, giving the car a potentially longer range. Apple is also examining a chemistry for the battery called LFP, or lithium iron phosphate, the person said, which is inherently less likely to overheat and is thus safer than other types of lithium-ion batteries.

While this latest report points to the idea that Apple may release its own car, there is still the possibility it will develop the technology that will be used in other manufacturer's cars instead of building its own.