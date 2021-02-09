What you need to know
- Apple's self-driving test fleet logged 18,805 miles in 2020.
- The company also reported 130 disengagements for the year.
- No self-driving test vehicles experienced an accident in 2020.
As reported by MacRumors, the California DMV has released new numbers that give insight into Apple's efforts for autonomous driving. Apple's self-driving test vehicles drove a total of 18,805 miles in the state last year, more than doubling the miles driven from 2019.
In addition, the company reported a total of 130 disengagements for 2020, a noticeable improvement in the number of miles driven before requiring a disengagement from self-driving.
There were a total of 130 disengagements, up from 64 last year, but that's not a surprise considering the increase in mileage. Apple's cars experienced a disengagement every 144.6 miles, which is a better metric than 2019 where there was a disengagement every 117.8 miles.
Apple reported no accidents with its self-driving test vehicles for 2020. MacRumors notes that the last time one of Apple's vehicles was in an accident was back in 2019.
It is no surprise that Apple is driving more miles since the company had boosted the number of drivers and cars in its self-driving test fleet back in 2019. It also indicates that the company is ramping up testing as Apple Car, which is expected to be electric and autonomous, gets closer to production.
