What you need to know
- Apple announced that it will be holding a September event next week.
- The event will be streamed live on YouTube and a placeholder is already there.
- But that placeholder has confirmed Apple Watch Series 6 will be announced.
Apple today announced that it will be holding an event next week, Tuesday, September 15. That event was always expected to see Apple take the wraps off its next wearable but now we know that it will. That's after the company's YouTube channel outed it. Apple Watch Series 6 is coming.
Apple will stream the event on YouTube and the metadata for that stream has already been poked and prodded by developer Guilherme Rambo. The result? Metadata that shows the term "Series 6" as clear as day.
Interesting metadata in that pre-event YouTube video page #AppleEvent (Link: https://t.co/8TOYXfsh8z) pic.twitter.com/wim1fGQtNh— Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 8, 2020
At this point, it's fair to say this isn't news to anyone, but we do like to get confirmation about these things wherever it's possible. And wherever it happens to come from, too! Apple Watch Series 6 might not be the only announcement during the event, either.
The same metadata mentions iPad Air, another device that we're expecting to see refreshed. That could arguably be the bigger news, especially if the rumors of a new Home button-less design are accurate.
