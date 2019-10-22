Josh Shaffer Is a name you might not be familiar with, but you probably should be. Over the years he's had his fingers in different iPhone and Apple Watch bits and pieces. The chances are you're using software he's worked on without even knowing it. Now he's heading the SwiftUI team at Apple and you can hear all about it in the latest Swift by Sundell podcast episode.

The podcast covers everything from the creation of SwiftUI to how it's changing the way apps are being created. Developers – or those interested in how development takes place in a SwiftUI world – should set aside an hour and take this in. It'll be time well spent.