What you need to know
- SwiftUI is Apple's way of making it easier for developers to create apps for multiple platforms.
- The SwiftUI team's engineering director has been speaking about how it came about.
- The discussion lasts almost an hour and is a must-listen for developers.
Josh Shaffer Is a name you might not be familiar with, but you probably should be. Over the years he's had his fingers in different iPhone and Apple Watch bits and pieces. The chances are you're using software he's worked on without even knowing it. Now he's heading the SwiftUI team at Apple and you can hear all about it in the latest Swift by Sundell podcast episode.
The podcast covers everything from the creation of SwiftUI to how it's changing the way apps are being created. Developers – or those interested in how development takes place in a SwiftUI world – should set aside an hour and take this in. It'll be time well spent.
Josh Shaffer, engineering director with the UIKit and SwiftUI team at Apple, joins John to go on a deep dive into SwiftUI. What inspired the creation and design of SwiftUI, how does it impact the way apps are developed and architected, how is Apple using and improving SwiftUI internally, and much more.
When you've listened to this episode – episode 59 – do yourself a favor and subscribe. There's a whole back catalog of podcast episodes to enjoy, too!
