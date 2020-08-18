What you need to know
- Apple has updated TestFlight with a gorgeous new icon.
- The new TestFlight also reportedly supports App Clips for the first time.
- TestFlight is a vital tool for developers who want their apps to be tested by other people.
Apple has updated its TestFlight app, adding an important new iOS 14 feature and a new icon. And despite it being cool to hate Apple's icons right now, this one looks pretty great.
It looks like a propeller. Get it?
More importantly, Apple reportedly added support for apps that take advantage of the App Clips feature, coming to iOS 14 this fall.
App clips are a great way for users to quickly access and experience what your app has to offer. An app clip is a small part of your app that's discoverable at the moment it's needed. App clips are fast and lightweight so a user can open them quickly. Whether they're ordering take-out from a restaurant, renting a scooter, or setting up a new connected appliance for the first time, users will be able to start and finish an experience from your app in seconds. And when they're done, you can offer the opportunity to download your full app.
However, we're taking developer Guilherme Rambo's word for that because Apple's release notes are suitably vague. And by vague, I mean useless. Check it out.
Stability improvements and bug fixes.
Really, what chance do we have expecting developers to add proper notes to their updates when Apple offers up this?
But that icon though, right?!
