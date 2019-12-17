What you need to know
- Apple's existing Fairview Mall store in Canda is in for a refresh.
- The store will almost double in size according to new floor plans.
- It's likely to take on a modern look similar to recent store openings.
Apple's existing Fairview Mall store in Toronto is set to get a lick of paint and a rejig, accordig to a new floor plan picked up by MacRumors. The existing store comes in at 10,287 square feet, while it will almost double in size once the work is complete.
Apple is yet to confirm when the store will open, but it will be located beside the existing store in the Fairview Mall. That store opened all the way back in September 2008 and will likely close for good once the new one is up and running.
When that happens it's likely that the new store will look similar to other recent store openings, including the recently opened Eaton Centre store, also in Toronto.
That means we can expect a large video wall, Forum, and huge glass doors. Those doors in particular look impressive at other stores, at least until someone walks into them.
