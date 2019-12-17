Apple's existing Fairview Mall store in Toronto is set to get a lick of paint and a rejig, accordig to a new floor plan picked up by MacRumors. The existing store comes in at 10,287 square feet, while it will almost double in size once the work is complete.

Apple is yet to confirm when the store will open, but it will be located beside the existing store in the Fairview Mall. That store opened all the way back in September 2008 and will likely close for good once the new one is up and running.