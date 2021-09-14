While all of the attention is on iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7, Apple has quietly updated the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe to add support for Find My, making it easier to locate your cards when you inevitably leave them somewhere.

Perhaps surprisingly, the new wallet is now available to buy for $59 — the same price as the previous wallet that didn't offer the same functionality.

Designed with both style and function in mind, the new iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is the perfect way to keep your ID and credit cards close at hand. It now supports Find My, so you can be notified of your wallet's last known location if it gets separated from your phone.

The newly updated wallet is available in five colors; Wisteria, Midnight, Sequoia Green, Dark Cherry, and Golden Brown.

All colors are currently available for order direct from Apple with delivery windows of between four and six business days. Apple Store pickup isn't available at the time of writing, but you have to imagine that will change sooner rather than later.

Today has been another big day for Apple with iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini joined by a new iPad, iPad mini, and Apple Watch.