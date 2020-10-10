Apple's VP of Human Interface Design, Alan Dye, has appeared on the HODINKEE podcast to talk about Apple Watch Series 6 design.

From HODINKEE, Monday:

First up on this week's episode, I go straight to the source and speak with Alan Dye, Apple's Vice President of Human Interface Design. We had Alan on the show last year, and I recommend you give that conversation a listen too, since most of what we spoke about is still very much relevant to our conversation about the Series 6. This go-around, we talk about why Apple continues to look to old-school, analog horology for watch face inspiration, the challenges of designing flexible watch face platforms instead of set-in-stone faces, and how Alan's team responded quickly to some COVID-induced design needs. As always, Alan offers up extremely thoughtful answers along with that rare peek behind the curtain at Apple.

The podcast also includes appearances from industry heavyweight Om Malik and Daring Fireball's John Gruber.

On the show, the group discusses behind-the-scenes information about Apple's Watch faces, how Apple Watch fits into Apple's broader strategy, and whether you should buy the Apple Watch. You can listen to the show here.

