Time to upgrade! Get an iPhone 12 mini + Unlimited Data for $60/mo

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

MLK Day

Apple's website and Tim Cook each honor Martin Luther King Jr.

CEO Tim Cook has also paid tribute to the activist.
Joe Wituschek

Apple Mlk DaySource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple is honoring Martin Luther King Jr. today.
  • The company has a photo and quote from the leader on its homepage.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Apple has changed up its homepage to pay respect to the civil rights leader. The homepage of Apple.com now displays a photo of Dr, King with one of his famous quotes:

"True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice."

Apple Mlk DaySource: Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook also paid tribute to Dr. King with another quote from the activist.

"It will be power infused with love and justice that will change dark yesterdays into bright tomorrows, and lift us from the fatigue of despair to the buoyancy of hope." — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Apple regularly takes over its homepage to celebrate individuals who have made a positive social impact. It has featured Martin Luther King Jr. before and has also featured Muhammad Ali.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek has been in the technology industry for over a decade. Formerly Apple, Joe now covers the company as a news writer for iMore. Connect with Joe on Twitter @joewituschek.