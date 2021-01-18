Apple's website and Tim Cook each honor Martin Luther King Jr.

What you need to know
- Apple is honoring Martin Luther King Jr. today.
- The company has a photo and quote from the leader on its homepage.
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Apple has changed up its homepage to pay respect to the civil rights leader. The homepage of Apple.com now displays a photo of Dr, King with one of his famous quotes:
"True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice."
Apple CEO Tim Cook also paid tribute to Dr. King with another quote from the activist.
"It will be power infused with love and justice that will change dark yesterdays into bright tomorrows, and lift us from the fatigue of despair to the buoyancy of hope." — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Apple regularly takes over its homepage to celebrate individuals who have made a positive social impact. It has featured Martin Luther King Jr. before and has also featured Muhammad Ali.
