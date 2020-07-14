Apple Wfh Ad ScreencapSource: Apple

  • Apple's "Apple at Work" series was already pretty great.
  • There's a new episode all about working from home.
  • It shows the Underdogs dealing with video calls and kids just like the rest of us.

The "Apple at Work" series of ads is already pretty amazing in its ability to showcase Apple's hardware, services, and software while keeping us all entertained. But the series has outdone itself with a new "The whole working-from-home thing" episode that might be the best seven minutes ever uploaded to YouTube.

During those seven minutes, we're shown our favorite Underdogs as they're dealt the news that an old project has been resurrected and that they need to work on it while at home. Oh, and the budget gets slashed. And the timescale changes.

Just a normal day at the (home) office!

The Underdogs are back, navigating their new normal with lots of unknowns but one reliable constant: Apple helps unleash their creativity and productivity even when they're working from home.

It's still a world of deadlines, meetings, group chats, conference calls, coworkers, and bosses. But it's also a world of kids, a dog, and a hairless cat. And it's a world where collaboration never misses a beat, whether the team uses iPad, iPhone, iMac, MacBook, or all of the above. Working from home (or working from anywhere) isn't new, but what you can make happen together is.

