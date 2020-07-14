The "Apple at Work" series of ads is already pretty amazing in its ability to showcase Apple's hardware, services, and software while keeping us all entertained. But the series has outdone itself with a new "The whole working-from-home thing" episode that might be the best seven minutes ever uploaded to YouTube.

During those seven minutes, we're shown our favorite Underdogs as they're dealt the news that an old project has been resurrected and that they need to work on it while at home. Oh, and the budget gets slashed. And the timescale changes.

Just a normal day at the (home) office!