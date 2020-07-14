What you need to know
- Apple's "Apple at Work" series was already pretty great.
- There's a new episode all about working from home.
- It shows the Underdogs dealing with video calls and kids just like the rest of us.
The "Apple at Work" series of ads is already pretty amazing in its ability to showcase Apple's hardware, services, and software while keeping us all entertained. But the series has outdone itself with a new "The whole working-from-home thing" episode that might be the best seven minutes ever uploaded to YouTube.
During those seven minutes, we're shown our favorite Underdogs as they're dealt the news that an old project has been resurrected and that they need to work on it while at home. Oh, and the budget gets slashed. And the timescale changes.
Just a normal day at the (home) office!
The Underdogs are back, navigating their new normal with lots of unknowns but one reliable constant: Apple helps unleash their creativity and productivity even when they're working from home.
It's still a world of deadlines, meetings, group chats, conference calls, coworkers, and bosses. But it's also a world of kids, a dog, and a hairless cat. And it's a world where collaboration never misses a beat, whether the team uses iPad, iPhone, iMac, MacBook, or all of the above. Working from home (or working from anywhere) isn't new, but what you can make happen together is.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple's $500 million batterygate settlement now live, here's how to claim
Eligible users can now apply to receive a cash payment from Apple as part of the $500 million settlement for its part in the iPhone slowdown controversy, 'batterygate'.
Apple says its offices in the US will not fully reopen until at least 2021
According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is planning for its office and many of its retail workers to remain remote for the rest of the year.
Review: The Oak Hollow Aloria Series Office Chair is comfy and customizable
To maximize your productivity, you need a comfortable, ergonomic office chair. Consider Oak Hollow Furniture's multi-adjustable Aloria Series Office Chair, designed for comfort.
Don't worry about dropping your MacBook Pro with these cases
Buying an Apple laptop is a big investment. When you've paid out for a MacBook, you may as well splash out a little more for some decent protection. If you're worried about dings, dents, and cracks in your MacBook Pro, check out these rugged cases.