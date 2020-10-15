Apple will host its first 2021 event on March 16 to debut AirPods Studio

After posting earlier tonight that Apple will host an event on November 17 to debut its first Mac based on Apple Silicon, Apple leaker Jon Prosser had one more prediction up his sleeve for the evening.

Prosser says that, after the November Apple Silicon event, Apple will host its next event in March of 2020. Specifically, the event will occur on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, and focus heavily on the company's rumored AirPods Studio headphones.

According to Prosser, Apple is planning this event to also be virtual, but does not say if it will be prerecorded like all of the company's events have been so far this year.

"Okay, how about "One More Thing"? After this November ARM Mac event, the next Apple Event (currently a digital event) will happen on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 🗓. Event headliner will be AirPods Studio (B515)"

Okay, how about "One More Thing" ?



After this November ARM Mac event, the next Apple Event (currently a digital event) will happen on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 🗓



Event headliner will be AirPods Studio (B515) https://t.co/UxqQr6je1c pic.twitter.com/oCxVhg3owb — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 16, 2020

Earlier this week, Prosser had said that Apple had been experiencing production issues for AirPods Studio and, as a result, was weighing cutting key features to hit a December release. It appears that, with this newest prediction, that the company may be looking to stay the course with features and simply delay the headphones until next year.