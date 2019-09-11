Apple is working to make sure all of its retail stores are ready for iPhone day on September 20th, and that includes opening a new store at The Woodlands Mall in Texas. The store opens on September 14th.

The new store is actually an old one that's moving down a couple of doors. The previous store opened in 2005 and features an aging design that was in need of a refresh. Instead of giving it a lick of paint, Apple is opening a brand new store just inside the mall's main entrance. The new store was previously two different spaces and has been merged to give Apple a wide open entrance.

That spacious entrance is part of Apple's new Apple Store design and visitors can expect other changes, as 9to5Mac points out.