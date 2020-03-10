We're seeing tons of new leaks regarding iOS 14 and what Apple has in store for us this year, with the latest centering on one of Apple's favorite things – augmented reality. According to a new report, there's a hot new app coming down the pike, and it's going to make your next visit to an Apple Store pretty great. The same goes for Starbucks, too.

The new app is currently codenamed Gobi and it is claimed that it will allow users to take the world around them and then add content over the top of it. It's the classic augmented reality play, but it could make for some interesting uses.

Based on 9to5Mac code findings, Apple appears to be testing integrations with Apple Stores and Starbucks. For instance, users would be able to hold up their phone in an Apple Store and view information about the products on display, get pricing, and compare features.

Third-party apps will also be able to take advantage of similar functionality via an SDK or API, presumably, although it's impossible to know for sure right now.

Apple has made a big deal about AR in recent years, often showing lengthy – and often boring – demonstrations during WWDC keynotes and media events. It's no surprise that the company is seeking to push on in that regard, although it's still debatable how mainstream AR apps will be.

We're seeing more and more iOS 14 details leak this week, so it's possible more color will be added to this story as time marches on.