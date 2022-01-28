What you need to know
- Apple's iOS 15.4 is available in developer beta form.
- Strings found in iOS 15.4 show Apple is working on a new way to trade in old devices.
- A new 'Trade-in Tool' will be used to check for damage.
Apple's iOS 15.4 beta has outed a potential change to the way we trade in older products with people able to display cosmetic damage to get an accurate price.
According to strings found in iOS 15.4, it seems Apple will be inserting a new step in the trade-in process that will allow people to scan their devices for cosmetic damage with Apple then likely adjusting the trade-in price accordingly.
The strings were spotted in files belonging to iOS 15.4 by 9to5Mac.
The new Trade-In Tool was found by 9to5Mac in the internal files of iOS 15.4 beta 1. As suggested by the system strings, the tool will help users get through Apple's trade-in process, which gives credit for your next purchase at the Apple Store when you send your old device to Apple.
The tool will use the camera to detect cosmetic details of another device, which probably includes things like scratches, dents, or broken glass. Once the scan is complete, the tool will send the cosmetic details to Apple.
The benefits here are obvious, at least for Apple. It will be able to adjust the prices it offers for devices at the point of trade-in initiation rather than once the device has been received by one of its service centers.
While the new feature is part of iOS 15.4 it is currently disabled and cannot be tested. There's no telling when iOS 15.4 will be made available to the public, but it's likely the new 'Trade-in-Tool' will be enabled in a future beta.
The initial iOS 15.4 beta includes numerous improvements including the ability to unlock an iPhone with Face ID even when wearing a mask. That alone has the potential to make this one of the best iPhone updates in some time.
U.S. states, DoJ, and Microsoft declare support for Epic in App Store trial
In a series of developments in the Epic Games vs Apple appeal, 35 U.S. states, the U.S. government, and Microsoft have all thrown their weight behind Epic Games in its legal battle with Apple.
Apple shares leap nearly 5% in pre-market following new earnings record
Apple's share price is up almost 5% in pre-market trading following the company's Q1 earnings call which saw the company rake in a record $123.9 billion.
Betas never stop: The first developer beta for watchOS 8.5 is out now!
watchOS 8.5 beta 1 is now available to developers.
Maximize MagSafe technology with a MagSafe case on your iPhone 13 mini
Snap! Get the most out of the MagSafe feature using one of these great cases on your iPhone 13 mini.