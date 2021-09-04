A group of Apple employees under the #AppleToo movement has written to Tim Cook calling on the company to make changes to the way employees are treated.

In an open letter the group stated:

Apple prides itself on its commitment to diversity, equity, and an environment where every person is able to do their best work; however, in practice, this is far from the case. Our experiences with the People team in dealing with harassment and discrimination have left many of us more vulnerable.

The group says that Apple's policy "on privacy and device linking" means that when employees do seek recourse "we risk our personal privacy being invaded". Furthermore, it says that "When we seek leave or accommodation through Apple's mental and physical health partners, we are asked to release broad scope personal medical information to Apple and any of Apple's agents for a blanket period of two years." The group says the company prides itself on privacy yet feels that as workers "our privacy is of no concern."

The group further reiterated that it has received "hundreds" of stories "of abuse, discrimination, and harassment" and of employees reporting them through internal channels and receiving "no relief". The letter states Apple "must fulfill its promise of inclusion, diversity, and equity" and provide an environment "where everyone feels safe and welcome and has the promise of equal opportunity and treatment."

Specifically, the group is requesting:

Increased separation between Apple-owned and worker-owned digital and physical property in all Apple policies. Provide transparent livable, equitable, and fair compensation across all of Apple. Audit all third-party relationships including with a company called Sedgwick, NAVEX Global, as well as other vendors and staffing agencies Hold the People team, Employee Relations, Business Conduct, and Leadership accountable. Provide a process for group concerns to be heard with a transparent feedback loop.

The letter, which can be read in full here, also asks for signatures from former and current Apple employees.