You can now apply for admission into one of three upcoming Apple Entrepreneur Camp programs.

In a news update on the Apple Developer website, the company announced that it has opened up applications for three different programs for Black, Hispanic/Latinx, and female founders. Applications will close on November 28 and the programs will kick off in January of next year.

Apple Entrepreneur Camp supports underrepresented founders and developers as they build the next generation of cutting-edge apps and helps form a global network that encourages the pipeline and longevity of these entrepreneurs in technology. Apply now for one of three newly announced online cohorts for Black, Hispanic/Latinx, or female founders starting late January 2022. Attendees receive code-level guidance, mentorship, and inspiration with unprecedented access to Apple engineers and leaders. Applications close on November 28, 2021.

Being a member of the Apple Entrepreneur Camp gets attendees one year of membership in the Apple Developer Program, an alumni community, and ongoing support from the Apple Development team.

Research shows that founders from underrepresented communities face unique challenges, especially when starting and leading technology companies. We created Apple Entrepreneur Camp with the goal of supporting these founders and their organizations as they build the next generation of cutting-edge apps, and to form a global network that encourages the pipeline and longevity of underrepresented founders and developers in technology. The program includes cohorts for female, Black, and Hispanic/Latinx founders and developers from underrepresented communities. During these technology labs, you'll receive one-on-one code-level guidance on your app from Apple experts and engineers, as well as mentorship, inspiration, and insights from top Apple leaders. After the lab concludes, you'll get ongoing support and become part of a growing community of other exceptional alumni who can help you build your business.

Developers can learn more about the program and the application process on the Entrepreneur Camp website.