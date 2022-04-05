Earlier today, Apple announced that this year's WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference), which will take place virtually once again, will kick off on Monday, June 6.

In addition to announcing the developer conference itself, Apple also unveiled its plans for this year's Swift Student Challenge. The program, which challenges student developers to build an app using Swift Playgrounds, is now open for applications.

Winners of the challenge will receive the usual WWDC swag: some outerwear, pins, and one year of membership in the Apple Developer Program.

Developers must meet the following requirements in order to apply for the program:

Be 13 years of age or older in the United States, or the equivalent minimum age in the relevant jurisdiction (for example, 16 years of age in the European Union); Be registered for free with Apple as an Apple developer or be a member of the Apple Developer Program; and Fulfill one of the following requirements: * Be enrolled in an accredited academic institution or official homeschool equivalent; * Be enrolled in a STEM organization's educational curriculum; * Be enrolled in an Apple Developer Academy; or * Have graduated from high school or equivalent within the past 6 months and be awaiting acceptance or have received acceptance to an accredited academic institution.

Developers can learn more about the challenge on the Apple Developer website.