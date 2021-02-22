Just a week after launching the company's inaugural Entrepreneur Camp for Black Founders and Developers, Apple is now opening up applications for its Entrepreneur Camp for Female Founders and Developers. Apple announced the news on its Developer website, informing developers that the camp will be completely virtual and run from July 20 through 29, with applications needing to be submitted by March 26, 2021.

Apple Entrepreneur Camp supports underrepresented founders and developers as they build the next generation of cutting-edge apps and helps form a global network that encourages the pipeline and longevity of these entrepreneurs in technology. Applications are open now for the next cohort for female founders and developers, which runs online from July 20 to 29, 2021. Attendees receive code-level guidance, mentorship, and inspiration with unprecedented access to Apple engineers and leaders. Applications close on March 26, 2021.

Attendees will get time with Apple engineers, ongoing support, access to an alumni network, and more:

One-on-one code-level guidance from Apple engineers

Ongoing support from an Apple Developer representative for at least one year

One year of membership in the Apple Developer Program

Access to the Apple Entrepreneur Camp alumni network, a world-class group of inspiring and ambitious leaders

Apple has laid out the following requirements for those wanting to be part of the camp:

A female founder, cofounder, or CEO, a female developer proficient in Swift or Objective-C, and a developed app or functional build that you can demo live.

You must be 18 years of age or older and proficient in English.

The female founder, cofounder, or CEO, the female developer, and additional developer or designer of any gender (if applicable) must be 18 years of age or older, proficient in English, and able to attend together for the entire duration of the program.

You can learn more about the program on the Apple Entrepreneur Camp website.