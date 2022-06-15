What you need to know
If you need to transfer an app that uses iCloud to another developer, things just got a lot easier.
In a news update on the Apple Developer website, the company has announced that apps that use iCloud can now be transferred to another developer as long as they are part of the Apple Developer Program. This is incredibly handy for anyone who happens to do something like sell their app or just need to move it to another account that they have registered in the program.
As Apple explains, elements like iCloud to store user data, iCloud containers, and KVS identifiers associated with the app will all be transferred to the new developer account once they accept your transfer.
You transfer an app when you've sold the app to another developer or you want to move it to another App Store Connect account or organization.
You can transfer the ownership of an app to another developer without removing the app from the App Store. The app retains its reviews and ratings during and after the transfer, and users continue to have access to future updates. Additionally, when an app is transferred, it maintains its Bundle ID — it's not possible to update the Bundle ID after a build has been uploaded for the app.
Developers who are interested in learning more about app transfer can do so on the App Store Connect website.
