3 apps to try today — an iPad dashboard, an astrophotography app, and a bookmark manager

The App Store is chock-full of great apps and games but with so much to choose from it can be almost impossible to find the gems. That's what we're here for and if you'll read on you'll find three apps that you probably haven't heard of but really should try out.

This week's list of apps includes a great iPad dashboard app for holding all kinds of information as well as an app that gives astrophotographers a way to share their images and browse those shared by others. We round things out with an app for bookmarking everything, so you'll never forget that article you wanted to read.

With that out of the way, let's dive into some App Store gems.

Dashkit: Free with IAP

The humble iPad is a great tool for all kinds of things, but what do you do with your old iPad when it comes to upgrade? Some people trade them in, while others put them in a drawer and forget about them. Those people now have a better option — repurpose that iPad as a dashboard, displaying all kinds of information.

Dashkit is an app that allows people to create and resize tiles on a dashboard and then fill those tiles with information. What kind of information? All kinds, like RSS feeds, countdowns, charts, photos, and more. You can even buy the in-app purchase and put your email on there, too.

You can download Dashkit from the App Store now and it's well worth your time.

Stardust: Free with IAP

With Instagram losing its way people need a place to share their photos. Astrophotographers have an app that's just for them, with Stardust offering a great option on iPhone and iPad.

Sharing photos of the stars and checking out those taken by others is easy and fun, and you can follow people, search for content, and more. All for free, although those looking to remove the ads will want to take advantage of the $1.99 in-app purchase.

Stardust is available in the App Store right now.

Anybox: Free with IAP

Saving things for later is important if you spend any time on the internet. With Anybox, you can save your bookmarks across iPhone, iPad, and Mac and then get to them with ease.

Like all good, modern apps, Anybox syncs all of your bookmarks using iCloud and you can save images, files, notes, and more all for easy retrieval later.

Need to add a new bookmarking app to your toolbox? You can grab Anybox from the App store for free now. There are monthly, annual, and lifetime subscriptions available.

Some of the best iPhone, iPad, and Mac apps often turn out to be the more obscure ones. Apps that you might not normally have come across. That's why we share these apps and hopefully you'll find a new favorite app or two along the way.