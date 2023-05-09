Apple co-founder issues serious AI warning over scams and fakes

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has warned that AI could be used by bad people to do bad things in a new interview.

Woz was one of many tech industry leaders who penned an open letter in March that asked for a pause in the development of AI over concerns that it could have a profound impact on society.

Now, Woz has again highlighted his concern that AI could be used for various things, not all of them good.

'It's open to the bad players'

Woz was speaking with the BBC (opens in new tab) when he said that "AI is so intelligent it's open to the bad players, the ones that want to trick you about who they are." And while he doesn't think that AI will replace humans due to its lack of emotion, he does appear to be worried that its technology could allow people to pretend to be others with little chance of the fake being spotted.

On the subject of AI regulation, Woz reportedly said that he wants someone to hold tech firms to account but added that they "feel they can kind of get away with anything". It isn't clear whether that was aimed at Apple or not, but CEO Tim Cook had previously said that there were considerations to be made about the implementation of AI in the future.

Apple uses AI in various ways, but Siri remains problematic. Even the best iPhone is still crippled by a poor digital assistant and while more advanced AI could help, Apple has so far erred on the side of privacy and caution. There is however at least one way to replace Siri with ChatGPT on your iPhone.

As for Woz, he says that we can't stop the technology now that it's out there, but suggests that it's now all about education to ensure that people can spot frauds and fakes more readily should the AI come knocking.