Apple Maps gets a big upgrade in six European countries

Apple has announced a big upgrade to its Maps apps and service in a number of European countries. The move means that Austria, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, and Slovenia all now have upgraded maps.

Those upgraded maps include new 3D models, improved navigation options, Flyover, and more. The new maps are all available today.

Mac, iPhone, and iPad users can now enjoy the new maps across all of their devices and join a growing number of countries now benefiting from the upgrades.

New and improved maps

Apple announced the new maps via a press release (opens in new tab), adding that "with faster and more accurate navigation; comprehensive views of roads, buildings, parks, airports, and shopping centers; and three-dimensional landmarks like Wiener Riesenrad in Austria, Pula Arena in Croatia, and Buda Castle in Hungary, it is now easier and more enjoyable to map out any journey." The press release was first spotted by MacRumors (opens in new tab).

The improvements offered by the new maps include Look Around, giving people a high-res view of places before they go while Flyover "offers a way to see select major metro areas with photo-realistic, immersive 3D views."

Indoor maps are also supported for things like stores and restaurants, with a hugely improved navigational experience displaying speed cameras, improved directions, and more.

All of these features are offered on everything from Apple's best iPhone to the iPad and even the MacBook Air. If it's an Apple device with updated software, these features will be available. Apple CarPlay will even benefit, too.

“Apple Maps is the best way to explore and navigate the world, all while protecting your privacy. We are excited to bring this experience to even more users with the new features we’re rolling out today,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. He went on to say that “Maps has been rebuilt from the ground up, with better navigation, richer detail, more accurate information for places, and remarkable features that only Apple can deliver, like Look Around, Natural Language Guidance, and more. Now it is easier than ever for users to find the places they love and get to where they’re going.”