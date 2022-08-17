Katy Perry and Apple want to make you a better DJ

Apple, Katy Perry, and Korean pop sensation SEVENTEEN have teamed up to make GarageBand more useful.



In a press release, Apple announced (opens in new tab) that GarageBand users can now access new Remix Sessions of Katy Perry's song Harleys in Hawaii and SEVENTEEN's track Darl+ing on iPad and iPhone. The Remix Sessions are made to help you create music with the hit songs by providing "inspiration from the artists themselves and step-by-step video instruction from an Apple Creative Pro."



On top of the session themselves, the Katy Perry and SEVENTEEN Remix Sessions are available to download into your GarageBand Sound Library. With various loops, sounds, and instruments from the songs, you can mix, mash, and muddle up the tracks as much as you want to make your own unique remix. Plus, if you use GarageBand's Live Loops, you can "quickly rearrange and add new elements to the songs while keeping everything in sync with tempo and key."



You can download the Katy Perry and SEVENTEEN Remix Sessions for free on iOS and iPadOS (opens in new tab), and they also include REMIX FX, so you can really modulate the songs to make epic drops or new satisfying beats.





Check your local Apple Store for Today at Apple sessions

Apple's educational Today at Apple sessions are carried out worldwide in Apple Stores and offer hands-on learning experiences for various skills. Along with the in-app Remix Sessions announced today, a new Today at Apple session was also unveiled.



Music Skills: Remix Katy Perry will offer you a chance to attend an in-store session led by "Retail Creative Pros" to teach you how to remix Katy Perry's song Harleys in Hawaii right on your iPhone or best iPad using GarageBand.



This isn't the first time Apple has teamed up with a popular artist to offer Today at Apple Remix Sessions, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and other artists have all been featured in the past.