Apple appeals a $1.9 billion EU fine levied following Spotify's claims of anti-competitive App Store behavior

Apple has reportedly chosen to challenge a €1.8 billion ($1.9 billion) fine slapped on it by the European Union over concerns that it prevents fair competition in the music streaming space. The fine came following a years-long complaint by Apple Music competitor Spotify, but Apple has reportedly filed a suit in the EU’s General Court in Luxembourg with a view to overturning the original decision.

Spotify had originally argued that Apple forced its prices up because it had to cover the costs associated with the App Store and its payment processing.

The EU ultimately agreed with Spotify, but Apple is of the belief that the EU has so far been unable to prove that App Store rules have impacted Spotify and other companies in the ways that have been alleged.

An incoming court battle

Bloomberg reports that unnamed sources believe Apple has chosen to appeal and that the company will now face another legal battle with the regulator.

Apple hasn't done particularly well when going toe-to-toe with the EU to date having previously been slapped with a record €13 billion tax bill over a dispute related to Irish state aid.

The EU also famously forced Apple to adopt the USB-C port on the iPhone 15 while EU citizens can also install third-party app marketplaces following the launch of the EU's Digital Markets Act. Apple continues to duke it out with the EU over that act, with some developers arguing that its attempts to comply with the DMA have not been in good faith. Apple has also been forced to make other changes including offering iPhone owners the chance to choose their own default web browser.

