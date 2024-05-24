Spotify's Car Thing was a cool in-car streaming display for your songs — and soon, it'll be absolutely useless as the music stops for good

Spotify has announced that it is bringing an end to support for the Car Thing. The Car Thing was a cool accessory that was essentially a display that you could attach to your car and then use as a remote control for your Spotify music.

The accessory was semi-discontinued just a year after it hit the market but now, a couple of years later, those who have been happily using their Car Thing ever since will soon have to find an alternative solution after the company confirmed its demise.

In an email sent to Car Thing users, Spotify confirmed that it is discontinuing the product, and as a result, it will stop working on December 9, 2024.

The clock is ticking

A Reddit post shared the email sent to users in which Spotify said "While this chapter is closing, we're working on new, innovative ways to enhance your drives in the future."

Car Thing cost Spotify subscribers $90 and was a way for people to enjoy the streaming service on an in-car display without using their iPhone and it was a good option for those whose cars don't support CarPlay. It remains to be seen what Spotify has in store from here, but an online FAQ does say that the company has "0 plans to release a replacement or new version of Car Thing". Those hoping that this news was simply the precursor to a new, better version are set to be left disappointed.

As for the Car Thing that you might have in your car right now, there isn't much that you can do with it beyond December 9, unfortunately. At which point it'll probably find a new home in that drawer of old and obsolete tech that we all have at home. Or the bin. Probably the bin.

