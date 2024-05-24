Spotify's Car Thing was a cool in-car streaming display for your songs — and soon, it'll be absolutely useless as the music stops for good
It's over.
Spotify has announced that it is bringing an end to support for the Car Thing. The Car Thing was a cool accessory that was essentially a display that you could attach to your car and then use as a remote control for your Spotify music.
The accessory was semi-discontinued just a year after it hit the market but now, a couple of years later, those who have been happily using their Car Thing ever since will soon have to find an alternative solution after the company confirmed its demise.
In an email sent to Car Thing users, Spotify confirmed that it is discontinuing the product, and as a result, it will stop working on December 9, 2024.
The clock is ticking
A Reddit post shared the email sent to users in which Spotify said "While this chapter is closing, we're working on new, innovative ways to enhance your drives in the future."
Car Thing cost Spotify subscribers $90 and was a way for people to enjoy the streaming service on an in-car display without using their iPhone and it was a good option for those whose cars don't support CarPlay. It remains to be seen what Spotify has in store from here, but an online FAQ does say that the company has "0 plans to release a replacement or new version of Car Thing". Those hoping that this news was simply the precursor to a new, better version are set to be left disappointed.
As for the Car Thing that you might have in your car right now, there isn't much that you can do with it beyond December 9, unfortunately. At which point it'll probably find a new home in that drawer of old and obsolete tech that we all have at home. Or the bin. Probably the bin.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too. Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.