ChatGPT now has an official app on iPhone

OpenAI has released the official ChatGPT app for iPhone with an initial rollout in the U.S. The app is available now (opens in new tab).

The ChatGPT app is free to use and allows users to sync their chat history across all platforms. Using OpenAI's Whisper technology, a speech-recognition system, you can chat directly to the app and receive a response from the chatbot. For ChatGPT Plus subscribers, there are also GPT-4 capabilities directly within the app.

In a press release on Thursday, OpenAI wrote,

"Since the release of ChatGPT, we've heard from users that they love using ChatGPT on the go. Today, we’re launching the ChatGPT app for iOS."

"Discover the versatility of ChatGPT with instant answers, tailored advice, creative inspiration, professional input, and learning opportunities"

The app will be coming to other countries in the coming weeks and Android soon as part of OpenAI's full rollout of ChatGPT on smartphones.

The future of ChatGPT on iOS

Before the release of an official app, the App Store was filled with third-party ChatGPT applications, like MLC LLM, trying to stand out amongst a sea of chatbot interfaces.

We previously showed you how to use ChatGPT on your iPhone by using Siri Shortcuts to replace Siri with ChatGPT on your device. Now, it looks like the official ChatGPT app will be the go-to for accessing the AI bot on iOS due to the reliability and first-party nature of the application.

It looks like OpenAI is just getting started, hinting at further improvements to the application in the coming months. It said, "With the ChatGPT app for iOS, we’re taking another step towards our mission by transforming state-of-the-art research into useful tools that empower people, while continuously making them more accessible."

With WWDC 2023 just around the corner, could Apple enter into the AI game and allow OpenAI's ChatGPT application to work directly with Siri? We sure hope so.