Cook better meals with this recipe-managing iPhone app

Make cooking at home easier and more fun by creating your own personalized cookbook of go-to recipes.

Mela is a recipe management app that's designed to streamline the process of finding and saving your recipes, meaning you can focus on improving your culinary skills and creating meals.

I recommend getting Mela on your iPhone or iPad, although you might find text is easier to read on the larger iPad screen. Then again, there's a 'cook mode', which enhances your cooking experience on any device by providing a larger, more readable font.

Turn up the heat on your cooking skills this year

You can add recipes to Mela yourself, but there's also an in-app browser tool that simplifies the process of saving them from websites, making it easy to collect a wide range of recipe ideas. You can then add these to a meal planning calendar, categorize them or mark your favorites.

Mela also allows you to subscribe to your favorite food blogs, keeping updated with their latest recipes and any new culinary trends. This is a good feature for those who don't just want to cook the same few recipes – although there's no problem with that – but would like to explore new cuisines and techniques at the same time.

If you rely on traditional cookbooks, Mela has a scanner feature that allows you to turn analog recipes into digital ones. There's also a groceries list feature, which integrates with your Reminders app, meaning you always have what you need to get cooking.

One of Mela's best features is its seamless integration with iCloud, ensuring that your recipes are synchronized and accessible across all of your Apple devices. This is especially handy if you like to keep your digital spaces organized and want to move between your iPhone and your iPad.

Mela is the perfect companion if you want to make more meals at home from scratch rather than ordering food or relying on ready meals. It's easy to say you want to cook more, but when we've had a busy day the last thing most of us want to do is hunt for recipes.

Mela solves all of that. Think of it like your own carefully-curated cookbook filled with only the recipes you know how to make and want to eat.