Exclusive: Here are the first 30+ apps coming to Setapp's alternative iPhone app marketplace

Setapp is one of the very first alternative app marketplaces coming to iPhone in the EU, and we can now confirm the first 30+ apps that will be available on the service when it launches.

Following Apple's announcement that it would allow alternative app marketplaces in the EU to comply with the bloc's Digital Markets App, MacPaw was one of the first to confirm it would be developing a store, naturally bringing a version of its existing macOS subscription service Setapp to mobile.

Setapp currently exists as a mobile offering for users who subscribe to the Mac version, allowing users to download apps with cross-platform capability using QR codes. The iOS version of Setapp will be downloadable as a separate, alternative marketplace in line with Apple's new rules, and we can now reveal the first 31 apps coming to the service.

Which apps are coming to Setapp on iPhone

Setapp has revealed to iMore that there are currently 31 confirmed apps, with more possibly joining in the future. Naturally, the list includes two of MacPaw's own iOS apps, ClearVPN and CleanMyPhone. The full list is as follows:

Subscribers to the existing Setapp service will note a few familiar faces, however there are some new apps too. CountDuck, Elk, Spendient, Mindr, MonAI, Optika, Itemlist, Usage, DoCast, and Habitudes aren't currently listed in Setapp's existing library.

All of these apps are currently available on Apple's iOS App Store for iPhone, but Setapp believes users will benefit from much closer scrutiny of apps in a smaller marketplace like Setapp. When you factor in all of the possible subscriptions and purchase prices of these apps, users will also likely save money, too.

Speaking to iMore this week, MacPaw confirmed that it is targeting a Spring launch for its Setapp service on iOS, with a closed and open beta before its public launch. We'll have a full interview coming later this week.

