Facebook and Instagram down? It's not just you, mass outage reported on popular social media platforms

Outages are being reported on both Facebook and Instagram Tuesday afternoon, with users taking to both X and Downdetector to register problems with the popular social media platforms.

'Facebook and Instagram' were trending on X late Tuesday morning after users found themselves unable to use Meta's social platforms. "Love that I can always count on Twitter to confirm that Meta is down and we’ve all been logged out of Facebook and Instagram isn’t working," one user commented.

While the scale of the outage is unclear at this stage, users in both the UK and the US are reporting outages on Downdetector. Some 134,000 reports say there are problems with Facebook's app and log in, as well as the official website, with a similar number spike and a massive 315,000 reports in the US.

A similar number of Instagram users in the same locations are reporting issues, which began just after 10 am ET.

Users on Facebook's app for iPhone are met with a "Session expired" popup and prompted to log in again, however tapping "Log In" delivers another error popup which states "Unable to log in. An unexpected error occurred." Neither Instagram or Facebook have publicly acknowledged the outage or what might be causing it at this stage.

Users on X are certainly reporting similar issues with their accounts, "has Facebook logged anyone out" one user asked, and still another said "Has Facebook just booted anyone else out of their account and keeps giving random error messages anytime you try to log back in or is it just me?"

While the outage is sure to be an inconvenience for users, service problems will be reassuring for users who might have otherwise thought they'd been logged out, hacked, or perhaps even shadow-banned from the platforms. While less relevant than they perhaps once were amongst young people due to the prominence of TikTok, Facebook and Instagram remain some of the best iPhone apps you can download for staying connected with friends and family, as well as the wider world. The latter has pivoted in recent years to compete with TikTok, emphasizing short-form videos through its Reels feature. Search Logistics data indicates Facebook has 2.9 billion monthly users, with another 1.4 billion flocking to Instagram each month, making Meta the world's largest social media platform by some distance.

This story is developing, please keep refreshing the page.