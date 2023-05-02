Ford Bronco-driving iPhone owners have a new offroading app

If you happen to own a Ford Bronco and have an iPhone you can now download the brand-new Bronco Trail app. And it promises to be a whole lot of fun when you do.

The app can be downloaded for free from the App Store now and is designed exclusively for drivers of Ford's SUV. Once downloaded it'll give drivers access to approximately 1,200 different professionally curated off-road trail maps, just waiting to be explored.

Ford says that those trail maps will cover the United States, Canada, and Mexico to start while also providing things like waypoints, photos, and video support to help people record their adventures. Ford also says that drivers can expect more to come in the future.

Off the beaten path

Ford announced the new app as part of its Bronco Safari 2023 event in Utah, an event where hundreds of Bronco enthusiasts will be putting their SUVs through their paces.

“The Bronco Trail App is the perfect companion for those looking to get the most out of their Bronco, especially when they go off the beaten path,” Matt Winter, Bronco Brand Manager said via press release. “We know our customers value the time they take to go out there and get away from it all, and this app offers them an easy way to share the exciting experiences they have and connect with other off-roaders.”

As for the app itself, it includes satellite imagery and 2D topographic maps and everything can be downloaded for use offline for those times when you just don't have access to Wi-Fi or cell service. Other features include a pressure gauge that will show you real-time pressures across all four tires should you need to deflate them while on the move.

All of that and more can be enjoyed in the Bronco Trail app once downloaded from the App Store (opens in new tab) for free. You don't need the best iPhone to use it but you will at least need one that can run iOS 15 or later. We'd suggest that an iPhone 14 might be a good idea — you never do know when that Emergency SOS via Satellite feature could come in handy if you're going off the beaten path.