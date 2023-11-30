Give yourself a boost with this iPhone app that gives positive vibes throughout the day
Do you ever start your day with good intentions to take breaks, listen to a self-development podcast, and meditate — only to blink and see that it's 7 PM already? You're not alone. That's why I'm always looking for simple, handy apps that'll nudge me to step out of stress and into a more positive mindset throughout the day.
I Am is a good option if you like positive vibes and find they give you a boost when you find one that resonates and repeat it to yourself, whisper it, or just write it in a notebook. This iPhone app sends you a daily affirmation as a notification, making you more likely to pay attention to it.
I find positive affirmations work best for me when they're specific, and the I Am app allows you to choose from different topics so you're most likely to be sent one that feels personalized to you. When you discover one you like, this can also be shared to pass on the peace.
This app also looks good, giving you plenty of options to find your favorite soothing backgrounds, which can then be applied to all future affirmations. Think of the I Am app as your little safe space when the stress is mounting.
How do daily affirmations work?
Affirmations are any sort of positive statements about you, your life, and the world around you that resonate with you. For example, a simple affirmation might be: "I am safe and loved." This affirms feelings of safety, love, and groundedness.
Affirmations like these are used as a self-development tool and many people report feeling more confident, motivated, and happy about the future when they look at, repeat, or write down these affirmations regularly.
Although not everyone reports such positive effects, they can be a simple way to shift your focus away from negative thoughts and repeating, unhelpful patterns towards much more helpful, healthy, and happy ones.
An app like I Am, which prompts you with an affirmation, is a particularly good idea. I've had days in which I've set a solid intention to pick an affirmation around lunchtime and meditate on it in the afternoon, but then the stresses of the day will completely derail me. I Am takes out the hard work, serving up a fresh affirmation when you need it the most.
