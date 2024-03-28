Going on a trip over the summer? You need this pro-level iPhone and iPad packing app

If packing for a trip tends to cause you a lot of stress, then the Packing Pro app is for you.

Designed for your iPad or iPhone, Packing Pro is the ultimate packing organization tool that allows you to create as many packing lists as you like, which are all completely customizable.

There’s even an ‘expert list assistant’ which creates lists for you based on the number of adults, children and days you’re away for. It also takes into account the temperature, destination and whether you’ll be able to wash your clothes as you travel.

Who is Packing Pro ideal for?

I think Packing Pro is a must-have iPhone app for anyone who worries about packing for a big trip or finds themselves panicking about what to take the night before. If even the idea of beginning a list feels too daunting – I get it – then there are sample lists that you can build from to get you started.

But it’s also an essential app for anyone who enjoys being organized and yet feels restrained by the Notes app in their phone or other to-do list apps that aren’t created with packing in mind. You can also share the lists you create with your friends and family members thanks to iCloud integration.

With the Packing Pro app you can create multiple lists and label them, like Clothes or Accessories, and add hundreds of items to each. These lists can then be stored in a drop down menu style hierarchy. You can then store these in different categories, like Current Trips and Future Trips. There’s also a search function, which allows you to find specific items amongst all of your lists.

One of my favorite elements of the app is that all of these lists can be viewed in a to-do list format, meaning you can tick them off as you complete them. Because I’m great at making the lists, but often don’t follow through on actually getting all of the items together to pack until the last minute.

If you make use of the Notes app in your iPhone, or any other organization app, then you might not need Packing Pro. But if you’re stressed about packing or take trips regularly and want to explore better ways to stay organized, I think the $2.99/£2.99 for full access to Packing Pro is well worth it.