Going on a trip over the summer? You need this pro-level iPhone and iPad packing app
Packing Pro is a must-have if you stress about packing.
iPhone/iPad - $2/£2
Want more apps? Check out our hand-picked lists:
- Best iPhone apps
- Best iPad apps
- Best macOS apps
- Best Apple Watch apps
If packing for a trip tends to cause you a lot of stress, then the Packing Pro app is for you.
Designed for your iPad or iPhone, Packing Pro is the ultimate packing organization tool that allows you to create as many packing lists as you like, which are all completely customizable.
There’s even an ‘expert list assistant’ which creates lists for you based on the number of adults, children and days you’re away for. It also takes into account the temperature, destination and whether you’ll be able to wash your clothes as you travel.
Who is Packing Pro ideal for?
I think Packing Pro is a must-have iPhone app for anyone who worries about packing for a big trip or finds themselves panicking about what to take the night before. If even the idea of beginning a list feels too daunting – I get it – then there are sample lists that you can build from to get you started.
But it’s also an essential app for anyone who enjoys being organized and yet feels restrained by the Notes app in their phone or other to-do list apps that aren’t created with packing in mind. You can also share the lists you create with your friends and family members thanks to iCloud integration.
With the Packing Pro app you can create multiple lists and label them, like Clothes or Accessories, and add hundreds of items to each. These lists can then be stored in a drop down menu style hierarchy. You can then store these in different categories, like Current Trips and Future Trips. There’s also a search function, which allows you to find specific items amongst all of your lists.
One of my favorite elements of the app is that all of these lists can be viewed in a to-do list format, meaning you can tick them off as you complete them. Because I’m great at making the lists, but often don’t follow through on actually getting all of the items together to pack until the last minute.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
If you make use of the Notes app in your iPhone, or any other organization app, then you might not need Packing Pro. But if you’re stressed about packing or take trips regularly and want to explore better ways to stay organized, I think the $2.99/£2.99 for full access to Packing Pro is well worth it.
Becca Caddy is a contributor to iMore, as well as a freelance journalist and author. She’s been writing about consumer tech and popular science for more than a decade, covering all kinds of topics, including why robots have eyes and whether we’ll experience the overview effect one day. She’s particularly interested in VR/AR, wearables, digital health, space tech and chatting to experts and academics about the future. She’s contributed to TechRadar, T3, Wired, New Scientist, The Guardian, Inverse and many more. Her first book, Screen Time, came out in January 2021 with Bonnier Books. She loves science-fiction, brutalist architecture, and spending too much time floating through space in virtual reality. Last time she checked, she still holds a Guinness World Record alongside iMore Editor in Chief Gerald Lynch for playing the largest game of Tetris ever made, too.
Most Popular
By Daryl Baxter