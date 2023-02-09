How to get early access to the new ChatGPT feature in Bing search

Microsoft knows that Bing isn’t trendy, but somehow with the announcement of ChatGPT’s new feature in the search engine, everybody wants to give Bing a second chance.

ChatGPT, the incredible AI chatbot by OpenAI has taken the internet by storm over the last few months with the software's ability to give you information about nearly anything on the internet. ChatGPT can create songs, meal plans, love letters, basically anything you can think of in text. Now, there’s a chance to see the software implemented into our regular routines.

Due to the popularity of Microsoft’s announcement, there is a waiting list to start using the new ChatGPT Bing search. However, by following these simple steps you’ll be able to gain access that little bit quicker to try out one of the hottest software advancements in years sooner rather than later.

Get early access to ChatGPT Bing search (Image: © Microsoft) 1. Open Safari 2. Head to the ChatGPT Bing waitlist page 3. Click Join the waitlist 4. Sign in to your Microsoft account 5. Wait for an email. There is no timeframe at the moment but you can speed up the process by following a few more steps detailed below

Access ChatGPT Bing search even sooner

Microsoft wants you to set Edge as your default browser on your PC or/and download the Microsoft Bing App to your iPhone. The company says that by setting defaults and downloading the Bing app you’re more likely to gain access to ChatGPT than those who don’t but there’s no official word on what that means.

Give ChatGPT Bing search a try now

While you sit for the waitlist email to confirm your access to the new ChatGPT features on Bing, the Bing website shows you some examples of what OpenAI’s software can do. By clicking on Try it on Bing you’ll do a quick Bing search and see ChatGPT in action.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

This is an exciting time for AI with Google also announcing Bard, a conversational AI service that will be available soon to compete with Bing and ChatGPT. What these advancements in search engines could mean for Apple and Siri is unknown but we have seen a glimpse thanks to one developer who incorporated GPT-3 AI to enhance Apple’s voice assistant.