iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets come to Google Maps and Search

Google has released new app updates for both Maps and Search, bringing iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets to users for the first time.

Google announced that it was going to add Lock Screen widgets to a ton of its apps last month, but it's taken four weeks for the rollout to be complete.

All the widgets

Starting with Search, Google's new widgets allow people to start a web search right from their iPhone's Lock Screen, removing a few taps from the process that has been in place to date. There's also an option to configure that widget to start a search using the camera or a voice clip, too. Perfect for translating text or audio, for example.

In terms of Google Maps, the widget does a lot of what you might expect it to. There are real-time travel estimates and shortcuts to get to the most common locations, all on the iPhone's Lock Screen. Use an iPhone 14 Pro and they'll always be there, even when the screen is turned off. There are also ways to find nearby restaurants, shops, and other points of interest with just a tap of a button as well.

You'll of course need to have iOS 16 installed on your iPhone for these widgets to be available on your Lock Screen, but you're already updated aren't you? With features like the ability to edit iMessages and unsend emails, there's a lot to like about Apple's most recent iPhone software update.

If you're using an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max you're already using iOS 16, so no need to worry there. Apple's best iPhones to date already come with iOS 16 pre-installed, ready to go.

You can download Google Maps for free from the App Store (opens in new tab) and that's where you'll find the Google Search (opens in new tab) app, too.