iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets come to Google Maps and Search
They're finally here.
Google has released new app updates for both Maps and Search, bringing iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets to users for the first time.
Google announced that it was going to add Lock Screen widgets to a ton of its apps last month, but it's taken four weeks for the rollout to be complete.
All the widgets
Starting with Search, Google's new widgets allow people to start a web search right from their iPhone's Lock Screen, removing a few taps from the process that has been in place to date. There's also an option to configure that widget to start a search using the camera or a voice clip, too. Perfect for translating text or audio, for example.
In terms of Google Maps, the widget does a lot of what you might expect it to. There are real-time travel estimates and shortcuts to get to the most common locations, all on the iPhone's Lock Screen. Use an iPhone 14 Pro and they'll always be there, even when the screen is turned off. There are also ways to find nearby restaurants, shops, and other points of interest with just a tap of a button as well.
You'll of course need to have iOS 16 installed on your iPhone for these widgets to be available on your Lock Screen, but you're already updated aren't you? With features like the ability to edit iMessages and unsend emails, there's a lot to like about Apple's most recent iPhone software update.
If you're using an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max you're already using iOS 16, so no need to worry there. Apple's best iPhones to date already come with iOS 16 pre-installed, ready to go.
You can download Google Maps for free from the App Store (opens in new tab) and that's where you'll find the Google Search (opens in new tab) app, too.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.