Madonna is coming to Apple Fitness Plus playlists to celebrate Pride Month

Pride Month is almost a day away as June is around the corner. To celebrate the month, Apple has already announced its latest Pride Apple Watch band and iPhone wallpaper. Now it's announced that there will be more over the course of June, including an appearance from the Material Girl herself, Madonna.

Well-known as an icon in the LGBT+ community, Madonna will have her own spotlight in the Apple Fitness Plus app, with an "entire workout playlist dedicated to a particular artist" according to Apple's press release.

Exercising Like a Prayer

Starting Monday, June 5 (that's the same day as WWDC, by the way), you'll be able to join Madonna across "workout types including HIIT, Rowing, Cycling, Core, Treadmill, Strength, Dance, and Yoga."

Apple says of the celebration: "For the first time in any fitness service, the energy and themes of each workout are inspired by Madonna’s impact on self-acceptance and inclusivity across music, culture, and style. The music playlist in each workout features hits from each decade of her career, starting with the 1980s and continuing into the 2010s. Each trainer leading the workouts will be styled in one of the singer’s legendary fashion looks."

Cycling trainer Tyrell Désean will even wear a white lace wedding dress, "inspired by the artist’s memorable style at the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards show and hit song “Like a Virgin.”

This year, Apple's support of LGBT+ charities increases, with support for "LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations that are working to bring about positive change, including Equality Federation Institute, Encircle, Equality North Carolina, Equality Texas, GLSEN, Gender Spectrum, Human Rights Campaign, ILGA World, the National Center for Transgender Equality, PFLAG, SMYAL, and The Trevor Project."

The Apple Watch band is already available from the Apple Store, and Madonna's Spotlight will come at the beginning of June.