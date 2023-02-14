Is Google Photos crashing on your iPhone? This update is the answer
Google's Photos app refused to work with iOS 16.3.1, but a new update has fixed everything.
Google Photos users who updated to the newly released iOS 16.3.1 probably found that they couldn't open the app anymore. But panic, not because there's a fix already available.
As soon as iOS 16.3.1 was released, people started to report on social media that the Google Photos app could no longer be used. Specifically, the app crashed as soon as people tried to open it, which is less than ideal.
Now, another new update has fixed things. But this one didn't come from Apple.
Update all the things
An updated version of Google Photos is now available for download in the App Store, and we're reliably informed that this release works fine on iOS 16.3.1. We suggest you download and install it as soon as possible if you're a Google Photos user.
If you have automatic updates enabled, there is a good chance that you already have the updated Google Photos app installed. If you don't, the update will be ready and waiting for you in the App Store.
Latest @googlephotos update fixes the issue on iOS 16.3.1 I just installed it and the app works perfectly fine for me now pic.twitter.com/3yplloOrpaFebruary 14, 2023
"This release includes bug fixes and performance improvements," the Google Photos release notes say without getting into too many specifics. "We fixed user-reported issues and added new features to provide an enchanced editing experience."
The update is made all the more important when you consider what the iOS 16.3.1 release brought to iPhone customers. Because it includes fixes for the troublesome Crash Detection system as well as vital security updates, not installing iOS 16.3.1 isn't really a viable option at this point. Thankfully people now don't have to choose between having their iPhone be updated or being able to use the Google Photos app.
Kudos to Google for getting the updated app into the App Store so quickly.
