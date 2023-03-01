Is Twitter down? 'Welcome to Twitter' bug leaves users with blank timelines
Maybe pulling all those plugs out was a bad idea, Elon.
Twitter is once again experiencing problems as users face a 'Welcome to Twitter' message on their feeds rather than tweets and images. Downdetector has seen a massive spike in reports of Twitter outages in the last hour. 61% report an issue with the app, while the rest say it's the website, showing this is clearly a universal issue not limited to one platform or operating system. Outages are being reported in both the U.S. and the UK, showing this also appears to be a global issue.
The Welcome message seems to be interchangeable with a 'something went wrong' message, suggesting that Twitter is aware of the issue. The for you page is now showing tweets as well, although the tweets are old. Users are also reporting issues on mobile.
Twitter down – again
This is an increasing phenomenon after Elon Musk took over the platform, and comes just after the Billionaire laid off some of his most dedicated Twitter team. Including, for some reason, Esther C who slept on the social networks floor to get more work done.
Given that there are now far fewer people working in the Twitter offices, it's going to be curious to see how long it takes the social network to sort out this latest downtime. Previously, issues have hung around for a few hours as the Twitter team scrambled frantically to fix the problems.
It takes that much longer now because not only did Musk lay off massive numbers of his staff, but many left after he bought the network. Key members of staff left, leaving many to predict that Twitter does not have long left before it becomes completely broken – and today's latest issues could be more evidence that the end is coming.
Whatever happens, there are other options for Twitter users. There's Mastodon, although it can be a little technical for some. Hive social is another Twitter alike, and there's even Donald Trump's own Truth Social, should you be that way inclined. And like orange face paint.
We'll update this story as it develops.
iMore Newsletter
Get the best of iMore in your inbox, every day!
As the Buying Guides and Deals writer for iMore, Tammy puts over a decade of experience in finding the best prices of Apple products to work, helping you save money on the equipment that you want. An audiophile at heart, she loves all things audio and visual, but you’ll also find her drooling over the latest Macs and MacBooks. With a Masters in screenwriting, Tammy likes to spend her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays or driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.
Get the best of iMore in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.