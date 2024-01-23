Learning to play the piano has never been more fun than with this iPad app
Simply Piano is a fun and flexible app for your iPad and iPhone.
iPhone/iPad – Free (In-App Purchases)
If you’ve always wanted to learn to play the piano, there are plenty of apps designed to make the whole process a lot simpler for beginners.
Simply Piano is one of the easiest and most popular options. It offers a wide range of features to help you learn chords, notes, and popular tunes, perfect for impressing everyone the next time you find a piano in an airport or shopping center.
The Simply Piano app works on both the iPhone and the iPad. Obviously the iPhone version is the best choice for learning on-the-move, but I’d recommend the iPad one if you’re teaching yourself at home as it’s just better with a bigger screen, as you get more visibility of notes and more comfortable interaction.
How do you learn to play piano with an app?
The most appealing thing about Simply Piano is that it’s highly interactive and user-friendly. It can ‘listen’ to music that’s played on a piano or keyboard and then provides you with instant feedback, helping you to correct mistakes, improve your skills in real-time and get a personalized learning experience. Think of it like your own private piano tutor.
There’s a comprehensive course library that covers a range of genres. From classical to pop, users can learn to play their favorite songs while also understanding musical notation and theory.
Although I’d highly recommend Simply Piano for beginners, those who have some experience but want a refresher course will find there’s a lot to love here with lessons catering for a range of skill levels. You can skip through the lessons and be ready to hit those keys again in no time.
We all know that you only get good at something when you do it often, which is why Simply Piano offers up 5-minute workouts, ensuring that users can consistently practice and progress. I find this is a really practical and effective approach to learning that doesn’t require a big time commitment – ideal for those with a busy schedule.
Simply Piano is designed for all ages, whether it's children starting their musical journey or adults who want to refresh their skills, with this iPad app you’ll get a supportive and structured learning path.
If you don’t have access to a piano, there’s a Touch Courses feature, which allows users to practice on an on-screen keyboard. It may not be as good as the real thing, but it’s a great solution until you can get access to your own piano or if you’re travelling and want to keep learning.
You’ll find other piano learning apps on the Apple App Store, but this is my favorite for its interactive learning style, the extensive course material on offer and the fact it’s easy to fit learning into your routine – even if you only have 5 minutes to practice and no access to a keyboard.
