Photo editing on iPad gets a major upgrade with this Photoshop alternative

On Wednesday, Serif revealed Version 2 of its popular Affinity creative suite. And for the first time, you can purchase one universal license to fun the products across multiple platforms, including macOS, iPadOS, and Windows.

For creatives of various backgrounds, the Affinity creative suite now includes Affinity Photo 2, Affinity Designer 2, and Affinity Publisher 2.

Additionally, all are available at a launch date discount.

New and better

Perhaps the biggest news is the launch of Affinity Publisher 2 for iPad for the first time. Called a "nimble, no-nonsense page layout software," the title offers a touch-focused UI, a quick menu, and an all-new compact mode. It also supports iPadOS 16's virtual memory swap.

Meanwhile, Affinity Designer 2 now includes a new vector warp feature Serif says will allow you to apply a non-destructive vector wrap over any vector artwork or text. There's also a shape builder tool to add and subtract shapes and segments in an easier, more interactive way.

You'll also find an x-ray mode that shows the makeup of your work in fun new ways.

(Image credit: Serif)

Finally, Affinity Photo 2 now includes live masks to build non-destructive workflows that automatically update based on the properties of the underlying image. The title also has a live mesh warp for when you want a picture or file to be distorted to match the surface of an underlying template and compound masks to combine multiple mask layers non-destructively using add, intersect, subtract, and XOR operations.

For a limited time, you can purchase a universal license for Affinity Photo 2, Affinity Designer 2, and Affinity Publisher 2 for $99.99, or 40% off the regular price of $169.99. With this bundle, you can install the software on Mac, Windows, and iPad.

Serif is also offering standalone versions at discounted prices. All are available through the company's website (opens in new tab). These are one-time purchases and not subscriptions. Get these today for the best iPads and best Macs.