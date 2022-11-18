Run Windows 11 on your Apple silicon Mac with this updated app
You'll need the Arm version, though.
VMware Fusion can now run Windows 11 for Arm on your Apple silicon Mac — and it also works fine on Intel Macs.
The new VMware Fusion includes a new Virtual Trusted Platform Module (2.0) device that is recognized as a valid TPM by Windows, with VMWare also creating a new encryption method to support it.
Windows on Mac ftw
VMware says that Intel Macs will have full support for Windows 11 with VMware Tools allowing people to drag and drop, copy and paste easily, and share folders and devices between the host machine and the virtual one.
On Apple silicon Macs, VMware says, "VMware Tools provides virtual graphics and networking, and more is still to come. With certified and signed drivers Windows 11 looks fantastic, and adjust the resolution to 4K and beyond!"
Further, "Windows 11 on Arm has built-in emulation to run those applications compiled for Intel/AMD, and as a user-level process, our testing has shown us that this works 'out of the box.'"
Those who download VMware Fusion 13 will get a universal binary, meaning they only need to download one file and have it work fine on both Intel and Apple silicon Macs. VMware shows the app running on a Mac Studio, but you can, use other Macs just fine — including that Apple silicon Mac Pro we're still waiting for.
VMware Fusion has long been one of the best Mac apps for people who need to emulate other operating systems, and this addition of Windows 11 support is another example of that. You can read all about the features VMware Fusion 13 Pro and VMware Fusion Player 13 have to offer in the company's announcement blog post (opens in new tab).
VMware Fusion Pro 13 starts from $99 for an upgrade license, while VMware Fusion Player 13 starts at $79 for those upgrading. Complete permits cost $199 and $149, respectively.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
